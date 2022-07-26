One Piece Finally Reveals What Happened to Sabo After the Reverie

One Piece has officially started the final saga of the long running manga series, and the newest chapter of the series has finally revealed what happened to Sabo after the Reverie! The Wano Country arc of the series came to an end and brought up all sorts of questions about what had been going on in the seas outside of the isolated country ever since Luffy and the others landed on its shores. In between the second and third acts of the arc, fans got the biggest tease of this chaos yet with the immediate fallout of the Reverie meeting of the World Government.

The Reverie ended with many major shake ups to the seas that fans had been teased about heading into the Wano Country's third act, and one of the biggest seemed to tease a terrible fate for Sabo. It was previously teased that something had happened to Sabo that had cause shock and sadness to those who read what happened, but it was never quite revealed what exactly this something actually was. With the newest chapter of the series finally giving fans an update on the outside world, we also got to see what happened to Sabo. He thankfully has not died.

Chapter 1054 of One Piece officially kicks off the final saga with a new update from the World Government. It's revealed that Sabo has killed the King of Alabasta, Cobra Nefeltari (which was a huge deal because the Nefeltari family is one of the original 20 families that had formed the World Government in the first place) and he and the other revolutionaries were able to successfully rescue Barholomew Kuma and declared war on the Celestial Dragons. This was such a monumental victory for the Revolutionary Army that Sabo is now seen in a better light than ever.

Since the Reverie, Sabo has been crowned as a sort of god by all those who feel the same and has become a new icon for the revolutionaries. The people have gotten the idea that he pulled the strings behind some of the major blows to the government and has become a symbol of the new age that much be more influential than Monkey D. Dragon at this point. So instead of dying or suffering a terrible fate, Sabo is being hailed in a much grander light.

But it seems like he had to kill in order to do so, and that could mark a major turning point for the hero if it doesn't turn out to be some other kind of scheme.