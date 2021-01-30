One Piece Creator Looks Back on His Decision to Blind Zoro

✖

One Piece's Eiichiro Oda has been in the news a lot lately thanks to the Shonen creator spilling the beans that the series is set to end within the next five years, finally bringing to a close the journey of Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates across the Grand Line, and a recent interview had the mangaka reflecting on the decision to make Zoro a one-eyed swordsman! Currently, Zoro is fighting alongside his re-united crewmates in the isolated nation known as Wano, attempting to free the beguiled citizens of this country by the exploits of Kaido and his Beast Pirates!

Fans have yet to learn just how Roronoa Zoro had lost his eye, as when the swordsman of the Straw Hat Pirates returned from the time skip, he was missing the important extremity. Though Zoro's loss is still steeped in mystery, many have formulated that the loss was thanks in part to the training that Roronoa had taken during some serious training. Training alongside Mohawk, Zoro's mentor who has proved in the past to be one of the strongest swordsman in the world at large, fans are left wondering if the Straw Hats' green-haired had undertaken such strict training that he lost his eye as a result!

Twitter User Sandman_AP shared the interview with Eiichiro Oda that had him recollect the fact that the One Piece creator had decided to make Zoro a "one-eyed swordsman" but was tight-lipped as to just how the powerful warrior had lost his eye to begin with:

Here is my first-half summary of the heartwarming interview between Oda and Watsuki in “Rurouni Kenshin Exhibition official artbook” published last week. Other than this summary, they talked about manga technique about how to make good drawings. 😍 pic.twitter.com/lhffR1aGJx — sandman (@sandman_AP) January 27, 2021

The anime is prepping to dive into the past of the nation of Wano by exploring one of its biggest players, Kozuki Oden, but the manga has already dived into the War that is threatening to change the world of the Grand Line forever. With many fans believing that Zoro will be the one to deliver the killing blow to Kaido, the captain of the Beast Pirates, the Straw Hat Pirates' powerful member has truly stepped up to the plate even with a missing eye.

