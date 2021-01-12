One Piece Fans Agree Episode 957 is Beyond Movie Quality

One Piece fans are agreeing that Episode 957 of the series is beyond movie quality! The anime premiered its first new episode of 2021, but rather than jump right into the third act of the Wano Country arc the series instead gave fans an update as to how the rest of the world is faring while Luffy and the others are in the cut off country. Detailing some of the major shake ups for the world after the Reverie mini-arc before the events of Wano Country, some major things have gone down since Luffy had started fighting Kaido's forces.

But while there were some massive implications for what the New World will look like once Luffy and the Straw Hats are done with their work in the Wano Country, what really took fans by surprise was episode director Megumi Ishitani's take on the series. Taking what was essentially an episode of exposition, the anime surprised fans with its sublime quality.

Not only playing around with lighting techniques, the episode shifted the composition of how many of the scenes were put together when re-introducing some of the biggest characters and moments throughout the series thus far. Fans absolutely loved what they saw as a result, and you can read on to see what they are saying below.

What did you think of One Piece's newest episode? Excited to see how the series could possibly follow this up? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!