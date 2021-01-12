One Piece Fans Agree Episode 957 is Beyond Movie Quality
One Piece fans are agreeing that Episode 957 of the series is beyond movie quality! The anime premiered its first new episode of 2021, but rather than jump right into the third act of the Wano Country arc the series instead gave fans an update as to how the rest of the world is faring while Luffy and the others are in the cut off country. Detailing some of the major shake ups for the world after the Reverie mini-arc before the events of Wano Country, some major things have gone down since Luffy had started fighting Kaido's forces.
But while there were some massive implications for what the New World will look like once Luffy and the Straw Hats are done with their work in the Wano Country, what really took fans by surprise was episode director Megumi Ishitani's take on the series. Taking what was essentially an episode of exposition, the anime surprised fans with its sublime quality.
Not only playing around with lighting techniques, the episode shifted the composition of how many of the scenes were put together when re-introducing some of the biggest characters and moments throughout the series thus far. Fans absolutely loved what they saw as a result, and you can read on to see what they are saying below.
What did you think of One Piece's newest episode? Excited to see how the series could possibly follow this up? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
Shout Out to Director Megumi Ishitani!
prevnext
One Piece #957, Was the best Ep I've ever watched in One Piece.— Murad (@0XMURADX0) January 10, 2021
A masterpiece of direction by Megumi Ishitani.
Every cut was a work of art, the attention to details, photography, layouts, animation, & sound direction was outstanding. This is something you have to experience. pic.twitter.com/VXKPGcVsRB
"Illegal in Weekly Anime"
prevnext
Honestly, this one of the most disgusting One Piece episodes of all time imo what the FUCK is toei doing what kind of drugs are these animaters doping on right now I need these people tested this should be illegal in weekly anime pic.twitter.com/lCQSSSaHSy— 🎁 Jasser 🎁 (@Jabulkheir) January 10, 2021
A Great Return for the Pirate Princess
prevnext
episode 957 said Boa Hancock supremacy #ONEPIECE pic.twitter.com/FMUJSVo0oH— christy 🌺 mikasa supremacy (@sanjiswaifu) January 10, 2021
"Felt Like Watching the Start of a Movie"
prevnext
Episode 957 wasn't just one of the best episodes we've gotten Post-Timeskip but that might be a top 10 One Piece episode for me. It felt like I was watching the start of a movie instead of an anime episode. Toei went above and beyond with the production here. #ONEPIECE pic.twitter.com/lrsvT4t4Ug— Laz (@CommodoreLaz) January 10, 2021
Wallpaper Material
prevnext
I can literally take every shot from this episode and it's wallpaper material. This was an amazing One Piece episode#ONEPIECE #onepiece957 pic.twitter.com/VfZHbLp5dm— Jokudo (@Jokudo1) January 10, 2021
"Hands Down the Best Episode"
prevnext
Hands down the best episode of One Piece. Megumi Ishitani delivered a movie scaled episode in a weekly anime. Ssly she's 1f the best director currently in Toei.— Afsar¥Ansari (@Anime_Afsar) January 10, 2021
Wano Arc greatness continue!!
Sauce : OnePiece EP-957#ONEPIECE #onepiece #onepiece957 pic.twitter.com/gS2mRqdQTf
Coby Had Quite the Glow Up
prevnext
#onepiece957— ⛩Shonen Vibes (@Shonen_Vibes) January 10, 2021
Glow Up 😳 pic.twitter.com/Ne7sQpw0Rt
What a Sequence!
prevnext
this whole sequence in todays episode was so good including the rest of it as well, I’m so excited for whats going to be animated onward at this point.#onepiece957 pic.twitter.com/QNouYWKhHA— Hero 👑 (@_itshero) January 10, 2021
Lots of Big Reveals Too!
prevnext
This episode really revealed a lot, looking forward to the upcoming episodes #ONEPIECE pic.twitter.com/qIBe5DmWUQ— Yakira 💙 (@Yakira_9) January 10, 2021
All Those Cliffhangers!
prev
Seriously the #onepiece957 has so many cliffhangers and storyline pic.twitter.com/1s93tvABGg— _empress_sj (@sj_empress) January 10, 2021