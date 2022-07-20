One Piece Creator Shares First Sketches of Gear Fifth

Eiichiro Oda has taken a few weeks off from his masterpiece, the Shonen series known as One Piece, to prepare for the final arc of the manga that will bring the journey of the Straw Hat Pirates to a close. With the return of the series around the corner, One Piece has been feeding fans of Luffy and his crew sketches and designs for both characters old and new within the Wano Arc, as Oda himself has shared the original designs for Luffy's Gear Fifth transformation that transformed the Straw Hat Captain into a living cartoon.

One Piece's "Road To Laugh Tale" has been the publication that offered both sketches and notes from mangaka Eiichiro Oda in creating the Wano Arc, with the likes of the Nine Red Scabbards and the newest Straw Hat Pirate, Yamato, having some drastically different designs when the artist originally put them to paper. Such is also the case with Luffy's Gear Fifth form, the swashbuckler's most powerful transformation that revealed unknown secrets when it came to Monkey's Devil Fruit. While Gear Fifth has already been heavily featured in the manga, it has yet to appear in the anime adaptation proper, though based on the current episodes, we're inching fairly close to its arrival.

Twitter User New World Artur shared Eiichiro Oda's first sketches of what would become Gear Fifth, with the mangaka clearly having the cartoon-ish new form ready to go when it arrived as a part of the battle that was tearing apart Wano between Kaido and Luffy:

Several unique ideas of Luffy playing with Gear 5th pic.twitter.com/QZCkygQMmP — Artur – Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) July 18, 2022

With the television series continuing to release new episodes, the eve of Gear Fifth is around the corner, though many fans have been wondering if Luffy's new transformation will be a part of the upcoming fifteenth movie of the franchise, One Piece: Red. While the movie has confirmed the return of Shanks and the introduction of his daughter Uta, the timeline of the film is still up in the air, as the creative minds behind the movie have yet to say whether this takes place following the end of the War For Wano Arc.

