One Piece Clears Up Confusion Over Luffy's Devil Fruit Type

One Piece is on the road to its final act, and creator Eiichiro Oda will bring the series back to fans next week. After a month-long break, all eyes are on Luffy as the hero prepares to kick off his next adventure. In the meantime, One Piece has kept fans busy by dropping new details with its Road to Laugh Tale specials. And after a bit of questioning, the manga just cleared up a major question about Luffy and his Devil Fruit.

The whole thing came to light when Road to Laugh Tale dropped its most recent chapter. It was there the manga revealed Luffy's Devil Fruit is officially classified as a Paramecia and Mythical Zoan fruit. This also means the fruit bears two names, so you can call it the Gomu Gomu no Mi or Hito Hito no Mi: Nika.

Now, fans have known for a while that Luffy's Devil Fruit has a double life. The series began decades ago with the fruit being a simple Paramecia that gave Luffy rubbery abilities. But as the Wano saga moved into its climax, we learned the Devil Fruit was a secret Mythical Zoan. However, the fruit did not fully manifest until Luffy devoured it, so he is the first Devil Fruit user to manifest the Sun God form.

This update has gone on to confirm that Luffy's Devil Fruit is a two-in-one special. It is both a Paramecia and a Mythical Zoan though the latter manifestation is rarer to pull out. However, Luffy is never one to turn their nose to a challenge. The captain managed to do the impossible by unlocking his fruit's secret form, and as such, the future of the Grand Line is up in the air.

What do you make of this latest One Piece update? Did you ever suspect something was up with Luffy's Devil Fruit?