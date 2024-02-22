One Piece Creator Inks Volume 108 Cover in New Timelapse

One Piece has had creator Eiichiro Oda at the helm of the Straw Hat Pirates' vessels for decades. With both the manga and the anime adaptation in their final sagas, the mangaka can see his retirement in the horizon but is still more than happy to share with fans every inch of behind-the-scenes material. In a new video, anime fans can see how Eiichiro Oda works when it comes to creating manga covers that document Luffy and his crew's fantastic journeys.

Monkey D. Luffy and the crew members of the Thousand Sunny are exploring Egghead Island in both storytelling mediums, learning more about their world in the process. In meeting with Dr. Vegapunk, the Straw Hats haven't just discovered the former premiere scientist of the world government, but have learned far more about Devil Fruit than they had initially thought. Of course, the navy and its many soldiers aren't exactly thrilled to discover that Vegapunk is spilling his guts, causing Luffy and company to be on a crash source with the world government and the Five Elders. As the head of the military looms large in the shadows, the Straw Hat Pirates are going to have their work cut out for them.

Eiichiro Oda at His Best

The latest volume cover of the One Piece manga highlights some of the biggest movers and shakers of the Egghead Island Arc. While the shonen franchise could still have several years before it comes to an end, the arc involving Dr. Vegapunk has already featured some of the biggest battles of the manga's history. Unfortunately for Luffy, despite his Gear Fifth transformation, his victory is far from assured in this opening salvo of the final saga.

Realizing the groundswell that the Straw Hat Pirates have, Netflix has gone all-in on the Grand Line. The streaming service is now releasing weekly episodes of the anime series, on top of working on the second season of the live-action adaptation. On top of these projects, Netflix is teaming up with Wit Studio on an anime remake of the series titled "The One Piece" that will retell the story of the Straw Hats from the beginning.

