One Piece Episode 1095 Promo Released

One Piece's anime has reached a new phase of the Egghead Arc, and now fans have gotten the first look at what's coming next with the promo for Episode 1095! One Piece has just started its adaptation of the Egghead Arc, and with it has been steadily introducing Luffy and the Straw Hats to the strange technology hidden across Dr. Vegapunk's mysterious future island laboratory. But the real meat of the arc is still just around the corner, and thus One Piece has started to set the stage for the real action still coming our way in future episodes;

One Piece ended the newest episode with the rest of the Straw Hats finally getting to Egghead itself, and it was here that they realized there was a new kind of Pacifista that looked like a young Jinbe. It's yet to be revealed what happens next, but the promo for Episode 1095 of the anime is teasing that the Straw Hats will be taking on this powerful new Marine weapon in a surprising clash they might not be able to stack up to. Check out the promo for Episode 1095 below:

How to Watch One Piece Episode 1095

One Piece Episode 1095 is titled "The Brain of a Genius – Six Vegapunks!" and the promo for the episode teases it as such, "The possibilities of science are infinite! The research has already begun! Their unfathomable spirit of inquiry overwhelms the Straw Hats. Good and evil. Wisdom and greed. An idea and an explosion. Talented minds overflowing from all directions now gather here!" Premiering in Japan on Sunday, February 25h (and Saturday, February 24th internationally), One Piece Episode 1094 will be streaming with both Crunchyroll and Netflix.

If you wanted to go back and check out more of the One Piece anime from the very beginning (along with various OVAs, movies, and other specials) you can find the entire back catalog streaming with Crunchyroll in Japanese and English language dubbed audio. You can also find the newest chapters of the One Piece manga (with the three most recent chapters being available for free) with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library if you wanted to read ahead and see what's next.

