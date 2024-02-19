One Piece Volume 108 Cover Art Revealed

One Piece is currently in the midst of the climax of the Egghead Arc, and the manga is showing off a lot of its action with the cover art for Volume 108! One Piece's manga is now working its way through a new phase of the Egghead Arc as one of the Five Elders has made their move on Dr. Vegapunk's island laboratory, and Luffy and the Straw Hats have been caught in a new struggle to survive. There has been nothing but chaos in the last few chapters, and the manga's really only getting started from here on out.

One Piece's anime has been adapting the beginning stages of the Egghead Arc with the latest episodes, but the newest cover art for the manga really showcases just how much has happened since Luffy and the others have landed on the future island. One Piece Volume 108 will be hitting shelves in Japan not too long from now, and to celebrate has revealed an intense cover art showing off a spread of many of the big things that happened within its selected chapters. Check it out below:

How to Read One Piece

One Piece Volume 108 compiles chapters 1089-1100 of Eiichiro Oda's original manga series, and that means it's a particularly intense chunk of the Egghead Arc. There are some big reveals and grand moments that go down, and fans are still waiting to see how it all wraps up. It's yet to be revealed when fans outside of Japan will be able to check out this newest volume for themselves, but you can find the newest chapters of One Piece completely for free with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library.

If you wanted to check out One Piece: Egghead Arc in the newest episodes in the anime instead, you can currently catch up with the new arc with its episodes streaming with Crunchyroll and Netflix. The anime has only started its adaptation of the arc so there are still some major events that need to go down before it catches up with the anime, so fans won't have to worry about running out of material to adapt any time soon.

What do you think of the cover art for One Piece's newest volume? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!