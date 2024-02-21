One Piece Cliffhanger Teases Blackbeard's Bloodline

One Piece has shared the next step of the Egghead Arc, and one mysterious cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the manga is teasing that Blackbeard is part of a legendary bloodline! One Piece is now in the midst of an intense climax as Saturn has unleashed a new Buster Call on Dr. Vegapunk's island laboratory, and Luffy and the Straw Hats have started fighting back. But while the Straw Hats are being occupied by everything that's been happening around them, Blackbeard has started to make his mysterious move towards whatever his grand plan for the finale turns out to be.

One Piece's newest chapter sees two members of his crew mysteriously show up on the island while in the midst of the chaos, and they take advantage of it to sneak up on Saturn and touch him. Noting that they have everything they need before disappearing, Saturn remarks that it's surprising to see Catarina Devon submitting to Teech's orders. But she responds that it's because Teech is special to which Saturn notably teases that so is his "bloodline" implying that Blackbeard belongs to a special family.

(Photo: Shueisha)

One Piece: What Is Blackbeard's Bloodline?

One Piece Chapter 1107 continues the trend of Blackbeard making mysterious moves and stacking up something for a grander plan to come. Following the sight of seeing him attack Boa Hancock following the Reverie, gathering special Devil Fruit abilities for each of the members of his crew, and previously attacking Law during the events of this arc, it's now revealed that two members of his crew had headed to Egghead not to steal any of Dr. Vegapunk's technology, but to get more information on Saturn's powers.

Making matters even more intriguing is that when Saturn asks what Blackbeard's crew is really after, they announce that they are after the world itself. It takes Saturn by surprise, and further teases what role Blackbeard is going to play when it's all said and done. Blackbeard having a mysterious bloodline and stacking up powers for something makes him the most intriguing villain thus far, and thus hypes up the eventual collision with Luffy in the future.

What do you think Blackbeard's bloodline will turn out to be?