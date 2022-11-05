One Piece Creator Promises More Shanks Revelations in The Future

One Piece: Red is the fifteenth film in the popular Shonen franchise that sprang from the mind of creator Eiichiro Oda, and based on the box office that the movie has taken in while playing in Japanese theaters, it might be the most popular. With the movie now playing in North American theaters, as well as several other countries outside Japan, a major selling point to the new story is Red-Haired Shanks's return, with Oda himself revealing he has more plans for the one-armed swashbuckler in the future.

The new One Piece movie doesn't just see Shanks making a comeback, it also introduces his daughter, Uta, who has been touted as the "Ultimate Diva". While this is a new character who hadn't appeared in any stories in the past, the television series recently took the opportunity to further explore the younger years of the signing daughter of Shanks, while also showing the relationship that both Uta and Luffy had in their younger years. With Shanks' return in Red, so to do One Piece fans learn a bit more about Luffy's mentor, with a major name drop taking place in the movie that Oda expanded upon.

One Piece: Shanks

In promoting the film as a part of Eiichiro Oda's "SBS" column, which routinely sees the mangaka answering fan questions, the artist didn't expand upon the mystery behind the "Figarland Family" but hints at this new bloodline's past with Shanks and confirms that more will be revealed, "in the future". During One Piece: Red's run time, the Figarland Family is mentioned by the Five Elders, aka the leaders of the World Government.

Currently, the manga is playing out the "Final Arc" of the series, which will bring the Straw Hat Pirates' journey to an end, and with Shanks returning to the Shonen series on both the printed page and in Red, it's clear that the Red-Haired rogue will play a major role in the series moving forward. While Shanks and Luffy have yet to have a heart-to-heart, the Final Arc will surely see the two meet once again.

What mysteries do you think lie within the Figarland Family? Have you already headed to theaters to see One Piece: Red? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.

Via Sandman_AP