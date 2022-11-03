One Piece: Red Announces New "Pirate Anthem" From Steve Aoki

Steve Aoki has worn his love of One Piece on his sleeve, and with One Piece: Red set to hit theaters in North America this weekend, the artist has confirmed that he is teaming up with Toei Animation for a brand new remix titled, "Straw Hats Pirate Anthem – Steve Aoki Remix". Aoki has picked a worthwhile project to be attached to, as One Piece's fifteenth film promised to bring Red-Haired Shanks back to the franchise while also taking the opportunity to introduce his daughter, Uta, to the Grand Line.

The new track will hit the web on November 4th, with Aoki sharing this about the latest collaboration:

"I'm so excited to be a part of the One Piece world and continue our collaborative partnership together. They are champions of the anime and manga world, and I hope fans can feel my excitement in this remix."

Aoki The Straw Hat

We here at Comicbook.com had the opportunity to chat with Steve Aoki earlier this year at Anime Expo 2022, with the artist revealing what he likes most about Eiichiro Oda's Shonen franchise:

"I'd say obviously there's a lot of great through lines and storylines that stick out to a lot of people. But the thing that kind of connects to me personally is like the fact that I tour with the crew. I've always got my own Straw Hat Pirates. I don't want to say I'm like Luffy, because he's like the man, but it's similar. We roll around, we do adventures, and we kind of like cruise around and have fun. The Straw Hat Pirates and Luffy, the relationship they have is, it's really cool. It's really, all these years later, over 20 years later, here we are doing something similar in my own way. You know what I mean? And I love that. I think I always go back to that and I think that there's like this empathetic relationship there and how they all just kind of like roll together. I love that."

The One Piece: Red soundtrack will arrive tomorrow, November 4th, and will include forty-seven songs from the movie, on top of Aoki's new remix.

Will you be catching One Piece's fifteenth film in theaters this weekend? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.

Via Press Release