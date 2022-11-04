One Piece: Red Makes Bank With Thursday Preview Night

One Piece: Red was released earlier in Japan this year, with the fifteenth film following the Straw Hat Pirates pulling in close to $150 million USD in the East alone. Now that the movie featuring the return of Red-Haired Shanks, and his daughter Uta, has hit theaters in North America and around the world, Thursday's preview night has seemingly given us a good idea of where the movie is headed box office-wise for its opening weekend. Needless to say, things are looking pretty good for the Straw Hat Pirates.

Shanks is quite the enigmatic character in the history of One Piece, being the pirate directly responsible for not only creating Luffy's dream of becoming king of the pirates but also inadvertently causing him to eat the Devil Fruit that transformed the Straw Hat Captain into the powerhouse he is today. With One Piece spanning over two decades in both its anime and manga, Shanks himself has been conspicuously absent from Luffy's life, mostly sticking to the sidelines and seemingly going on adventures that haven't made their way to the main series. While Shanks's role in the fifteenth film remains something of a mystery, fans were blown away when it was revealed the Ultimate Diva Uta was in fact his offspring.

During the Thursday night previews in North America, One Piece: Red made an estimated $1.6 to $1.8 million dollars, potentially setting it on a course to overthrow Warner Bros Discovery's Black Adam to take the number one spot this weekend. In 2022 alone, anime has become a big ticket item for theaters, with Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 being just two examples of anime movies bringing in serious money.

In One Piece's manga, the Final Arc is currently underway, which will bring Luffy and his friends' journey to a close after over two decades of storytelling. With this fact in mind, it will be interesting to see how many more films the Shonen franchise will release in the future and whether or not movies will arrive following the conclusion of both the television series and the manga.

