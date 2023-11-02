One Piece Creator Reveals How Kidd Lost His Arm

While One Piece has hinted at how Kidd lost his appendage, creator Eiichiro Oda adds some major details as to who took it.

While it has been hinted at for some time just who had taken Kid's arm in One Piece, Eiichiro Oda has finally taken the opportunity to confirm which character is responsible for taking the arm of one of the Worst Generation's biggest members. Kidd was an instrumental part of the Straw Hat Pirates' and Wano resistance fighters' brawl against Kaido and the Beast Pirates, even making a recent appearance in the final saga. Even with an arm missing, Kidd is still a force to be reckoned with in the Grand Line.

One Piece has had a major 2023 thanks to not just the anime adaptation presenting Luffy's Gear Fifth and the manga diving into the final saga, but the live-action adaptation finding serious success on Netflix. While a second season has been confirmed, fans most likely shouldn't be expecting Kidd to make an appearance in the live-action adaptation. As the live-action show continues to follow the source material, it means that Kidd would most likely appear in something like the fifth or sixth season of the Netflix series. Whoever takes on the role of Kid would have their work cut out for them.

One Piece Creator Confirms How Kidd Lost His Limb

On a regular basis, creator Eiichiro Oda will take the opportunity to answer fan questions via new releases of the One Piece manga. Oda recently took the chance to confirm that Beckman of the Red-Haired Pirates was in fact the one responsible for taking Kidd's arm, which has been heavily hinted at for quite some time. Specifically, Oda states that "yes, it seems like it! This is the pirate world, where only the strong ones remain!'

Shanks, the leader of the red-haired pirates, made quite the impression on One Piece's live-action series but recently made a stunning return in the anime adaptation. Now set on finding the One Piece treasure, shonen fans are waiting to see the highly anticipated reunion between Luffy and Shanks that has been years in the making.

