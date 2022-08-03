One Piece Inks the Beast Pirates' Stars as Kids

The Beast Pirates have clearly been one of the biggest challenges that the Straw Hats have faced in the history of One Piece. While the War For Wano has ended in the manga, it continues to rage on in the anime adaptation. Now, new artwork has leaked from creator Eiichiro Oda with the mangaka imagining what the likes of Kaido, Black Maria, King, Queen, and more would look like during their infancy to transform the villains into adorable rugrats.

Kaido and his Beast Pirates have been running the isolated nation of Wano for quite some time, with the swashbuckling force consisting of thousands of warriors that have eaten Devil Fruits granting them abilities close to a variety of animals. While Kaido himself is able to transform into a dragon, his lieutenants have held some wild transformations of their own, with King and Queen specifically managing to transform into dinosaurs during their fight with the resistance fighters of Wano. Luckily for the Straw Hats, Luffy is able to unleash a brand new transformation in Gear Fifth. This new form for the Straw Hat Captain might not transform him into an animal, but it grants him the ability to become a living cartoon, which is far more powerful than most of the Beasts.

Twitter Outlet Shonen Leaks went ahead and "leaked" the new art from Eiichiro Oda, imagining some of the biggest villains of the history of One Piece as children themselves, painting a very different picture of Kaido and his forces from what we've seen throughout the Wano Arc:

One Piece Volume 103 Leaks

New ODA sketch of Beast Pirates as 9years old kids #OPSpoilers pic.twitter.com/7vNeztkwZr — Shonenleaks (@shonenleaks) August 2, 2022

With the War For Wano ending in the pages of the manga, the "Final Arc" of One Piece has begun, with Eiichiro Oda starting off the last storyline by once again focusing on the residents of Wano. The arrival of Admiral Ryukugyo was a major moment in the latest chapters, as the military man seeking to add Luffy's head to his collection, the Nine Red Scabbards, and Momonosuke banded together in the face of this new threat. While the main villain of this last arc has yet to be revealed, Oda has already hinted that he is saving the best for last.

