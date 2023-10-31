One Piece Creator Gushes Over Netflix's Series Following Season 2 Order

For quite some time, many anime fans believed a live-action One Piece was impossible. When Netflix announced that they would be creating a live-action take on the Straw Hat Pirates, many wondered if it would ultimately be a success but time has proven that new audiences would come to love the Grand Line. With the franchise's creator Eiichiro Oda acting as an Executive Producer on the Netflix series, the mangaka has shared his thoughts on the live-action anime adaptation's success.

While One Piece's live-action adaptation has been confirmed for a second season, it's anyone's guess when we might see the series return. Thanks to the SAG strikes, most Hollywood productions remain in a state of limbo until negotiations are settled. Luckily, One Piece's Writers' Room has swung open its doors and is currently working to create the next live-action chapter for the Straw Hat Pirates.

One Piece Season 2 is on The Way

Oda had this to say when it came to Netflix's new series, sharing his thoughts in the 107th volume of the One Piece manga, "The One Piece live-action series was unveiled to the whole world and I am happy that it was very well-received. Just a thought but if Inaki who played the role of Luffy and the others as well will be on their way to becoming big Hollywood stars, that would mean that I will become a friend of these big Hollywood stars! Isn't that awesome? Everyone from the cast, please don't forget about me ok? Well then, I would be drawing in my room as usual. Let's start Volume 107 now."

While details regarding the new characters and locales that will be visited in the second season remain a mystery, following the source material will give One Piece fans plenty of clues. In the confirmation video, Oda himself hinted at the arrival of Tony Tony Chopper, the member of the Straw Hat Pirates who is both a reindeer and a doctor. Should the live-action series continue to follow the manga's story, viewers will most likely see environments like Loguetown, Drum Island, and Alabasta to name a few.

