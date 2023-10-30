One Piece Creator Draws Pitch for Live-Action Chopper

There are thousands of manga creators in the world, but there is only one Eiichiro Oda. The creator of One Piece stands tall amongst his peers as Oda is one of the finest storytellers in the industry. From the manga to the anime and now its live-action run, One Piece would be for naught without the creator. And now, the artist has everyone doing a double take over their version of Tony Tony Chopper's live-action pitch.

The artwork comes courtesy of the latest issue of SBS, a publication where Oda answers fan-questions about One Piece. It was there the artist included their own pitch for Chopper in live action, and the design is cursed in the best way.

Oda (jokingly) draws Live Action Chopper #OnePiece pic.twitter.com/a5GInNWdnN — Artur – Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) October 30, 2023

As you can see above, the artwork shows Chopper looking very much like a deer. From their snout to their beady eyes, there is no denying the deer in Chopper here. To be honest, the design just looks like someone dressed up a deer in cosplay and somehow stood them on their hind legs. So if One Piece wants to take that route in season two, well – have at it.

Of course, the Chopper we know and love from One Piece looks different. The tiny doctor has a softer look, and his pre-timeskip design was still distinctly humanoid. At this point, it is hard to envision how Netflix will handle Chopper in live action, but it will need to think of a plan ASAP. After all, One Piece has yet to leave Netflix's Top 10 since it debuted in the end of August. With a season two ordered, it won't be long before Chopper hits Netflix, so Oda's pitch will be put to the test.

If you are not caught up on Netflix's One Piece, the live-action adaptation is streaming right now. For those needing more info on the series, you can read the official synopsis of One Piece below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

What do you think about this pitch for Netflix's One Piece? Do you have any ideas of how the live-action series will handle Chopper? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!