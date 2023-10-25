One Piece Fans Think They've Found Netflix's Very Own Ace

One Piece has become a big success for Netflix, most specifically with the streaming service's live-action television series that presents the Straw Hat Pirates in a brand new light. Already confirmed for a second season, the television series has yet to confirm which characters from the source material will play a major role. With many anime fans believing that Ace is a shoe-in to be a part of the live-action show's comeback, some netizens have spotted a cosplayer who is the spitting image of Luffy's fire-fisted brother.

One Piece's first season followed the East Blue Saga's story for the most part, translating the events of the original shonen story that saw Luffy assembling the Straw Hats to search for the One Piece treasure. As mentioned earlier, it has yet to be confirmed what the second season will cover, though locales like Loguetown, Drum Island, and Alabasta might be shoo-ins if the show continues to follow the source material. Luffy's brother Ace makes an appearance in the desert landscape known as Alabasta, running into the Straw Hats as he searches for Blackbeard and aims to have a family reunion.

One Piece's Ace is on The Way

While the Screen Actors' Guild strike is continuing to this day, One Piece's writers' room is now open once again as the creators are beginning to work on what comes next for the live-action anime swashbucklers. No new actors have been confirmed to be joining the cast as of yet, though if the creative minds behind the series have their way, Jamie Lee Curtis might be joining the series as a live-action Dr. Kureha. Regardless of who is chosen to eventually play Ace, One Piece fans have spotted a pitch-perfect candidate.

Ace, to this day, remains one of the most tragic deaths to take place in One Piece history. Struck down as a part of the Marineford Arc, Ace was recently able to make a comeback thanks to a flashback sequence in the Wano Arc that showed Luffy's brother hanging out with Yamato, the offspring of Kaido. While Ace was never able to free the isolated nation from the Beast Pirates' clutches, his brother accomplished the herculean task.

Do you think this Ace look-alike fits the bill of taking on the live-action role? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.