One Piece Cosplay Takes Over With Crocodile

One Piece has brought out some of the biggest villains in manga and anime history, and one awesome cosplay is really taking over and reminding fans of why Crocodile is still one of the most memorable foes yet! Eiichiro Oda's manga series has been running for such a long time that over the course of its run fans have been introduced to all sorts of wild foes with even wilder abilities in tow. But even with the series going to greater heights for Luffy and the Straw Hats, there's still one major fight that still takes the top spot for many fans.

It's hard to really emphasize how big of a foe Crocodile was during the Alabasta arc at the time of its release in One Piece, but what helps to really cement it is the fact that the arc is still standing out as one of the biggest moments in the series yet. Crocodile was a terrifying foe that really raised the scale of the fights Luffy and the Straw Hats found themselves taking on, and artist @capuletcos on TikTok has helped to remind fans why the villain is still such a heavy hitter. Check it out:

How to Catch Up With One Piece

One Piece might seem like a huge undertaking because both the anime and manga have both crossed well over 1,000 entries as of this writing, but that's because there's been over 20 years plus of history and time put into it. There's no reason to binge through either in a much quicker fashion, but for those wanting to take the plunge (and see why Crocodile is such a huge villain) can check out all of the manga's chapters now available with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library.

As for the anime, you can now check out the series' entire run now streaming with Crunchyroll. They teases One Piece's long running saga as such, "Monkey. D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become the king of all pirates. With a course charted for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line and beyond, this is one captain who'll never give up until he's claimed the greatest treasure on Earth: the Legendary One Piece!"

Where does Crocodile rank among your favorite One Piece villains? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!