One Piece Creator Gives Update on Netflix's Live-Action Series

Netflix has been spending the last few years hard at work on a new live-action One Piece series, and the original creator behind the franchise has given fans an update on its progress! Anime fans might have noticed how Netflix has been increasing their slate of live-action adaptations in the last few years, and there are no signs of that slowing down any time soon as they are currently readying a full live-action take on one of the biggest action franchises of all time. But fans of Eiichiro Oda's original series have been curious to see if it could stick the landing.

While One Piece fans have been anxious to see whether or not the live-action series will live up to everything seen in the original, it's been even more nail biting for series creator Eiichiro Oda. The creator has been highly involved with the production of the live-action series as noted by other members of its staff, and in a special message shared with fans during Jump Festa 2023 this weekend in Japan, Oda actually gave a promising update about the Netflix series.

What Does One Piece's Creator Think of Netflix's Live-Action Series?

"The One Piece Hollywood live-action is making progress," Oda began in his message while noting all of the One Piece projects now in the works for a release next year. As he noted about the footage shot for the series, while he was nervous about it at first, it's looking "amazing" to the creator so far, "For now we have the base footage of Season 1. So much went on behind the scenes, but if I'm being honest, the most worried person in the world that this will turn out good is me lol...but it actually looks amazing!!!"

Unfortunately, Netflix's One Piece live-action series currently does not have a release window or date but it's definitely making progress. Oda is involved with the series alongside Matt Owens and Steven Maeda as the series' showrunners. The main Straw Hat cast includes the likes of Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji along with many other characters.

How do you feel about One Piece's live-action series so far? Will you be checking it out? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!