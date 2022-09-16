One Piece Strikes Gold with Devil Fruit Bath Bombs

One Piece has had quite the year, with the Straw Hats participating in the War For Wano Arc to save the isolated nation and the first chapters arriving for the Final Arc created by mangaka Eiichiro Oda. While the Devil Fruits continue to play a major role in the Shonen franchise, the edibles that granted Luffy and so many other swashbucklers on the Grand Line are entering new territory as One Piece bath bombs will arrive in Japan later this month.

New secrets were revealed when it came to Luffy's Devil Fruit, as the War For Wano revealed that it was a mythical Zoan fruit as the Straw Hat Pirate Captain gained a new transformation in Gear Fifth, drawing upon the power of the Sun God Nika. Transforming Luffy into a living cartoon, Monkey was able to use this newfound power to defeat Kaido, free the denizens of Wano Country, and set the stage for the final journey of the Straw Hats. While Oda himself hasn't revealed how many more chapters the Shonen manga has before the Straw Hat Pirates sail into the sunset, previous reports documented Eiichiro stating that he was aiming for around three more years of manga chapters within the universe of One Piece.

One Piece released a new video showing off the new bath bombs modeled after the Devil Fruit, with the toiletries including the Gum Gum Fruit, Mera Mera no Mi, Hanahana Fruit, Human Human Fruit, and a unique bath bomb known as the Straw Hat Bubble to round out the collection:

Luffy's latest transformation, Gear Fifth, has yet to make its first appearance in the anime adaptation proper, though the battle between Kaido and the Straw Hat is at the point where the new form is right around the corner. Considering how different the cartoon form makes the Straw Hat Captain look, along with the wild abilities that he receives by becoming a living cartoon, Toei Animation has its work cut out for it when it comes to bringing the War For Wano to a close.

Would you love to pick up one of these One Piece bath bombs arriving later this month? Do you think we'll see any additional Devil Fruit surprises before the Shonen series comes to an end? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.