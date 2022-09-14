One Piece Fan-Anime Brings Gear Fifth Luffy to Life

The War For Wano is continuing to rage in One Piece's anime adaptation, as Luffy continues to struggle in taking down the Beast Pirate Captain Kaido. While the manga has moved on into the Final Arc from creator Eiichiro Oda within the Grand Line, one pivotal moment in the Wano Arc has yet to take place. Now, one fan animator has taken matters into their own hands by imagining Luffy's most powerful transformation in animation, giving fans Gear Fifth in motion before its anime arrival.

Gear Fifth, for those who might not be familiar with Luffy's latest and most powerful form, transforms the Straw Hat Captain into a living cartoon, granting Monkey the power to hurl lightning bolts from the sky, transform anything he touches into rubber, and allow him to effectively change reality in his favor. Despite this major power-up, the battle against Kaido is far from finished, as the Beast Pirate Captain's hybrid form easily makes him far more powerful than either his human and/or dragon form. While the conclusion to the War For Wano might still be quite a few episodes away, the finale for the years-long arc is now within sight on the small screen.

Jovzky Animation took the opportunity to imagine what Luffy's Gear Fifth transformation might look like in full motion, with the arrival of the form set to hit One Piece sooner rather than later and giving Monkey a complete makeover that transforms his hair and outfit white while giving him the strangest powers we've seen in the series to date:

Eiichiro Oda hasn't been shy about the fact that he is finally planning on bringing One Piece to an end, with the mangaka spending over two decades following the journey of Luffy as he unites the Straw Hats in a bid to make himself the king of the pirates. Claiming to have around three years of story left before the Straw Hat Pirates sail into the sunset, the latest chapters have brought back several heroes and villains that prove that Oda is going all-out when it comes to ending the Shonen juggernaut with a bang.

Which episode do you think will see the introduction of Luffy's Gear Fifth in One Piece?