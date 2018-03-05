Did ‘One Piece’ Just Confirm Luffy Will Reach His Dream?

One Piece has reached the climax of the Whole Cake Island in the manga and, most importantly, the battle between Luffy and Katakuri has come to a close. But while the ending of the fight took fans by surprise, something else Katakuri said certainly grabbed more attention.

In fact, Katakuri could have hinted at the end of the series and Luffy possibly meeting his dream of becoming the Pirate King.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When Luffy and Katakuri deal their final blows, the victor if revealed at the end of the battle. It at first appears that Katakuri has won the fight, since he stands up first and Luffy’s punch seems to not reach him, but he soon falls and Luffy is revealed to be the winner.

But when Luffy gets up out of the large crater Katakuri’s strike has put him into, Katakuri asks, “One day will you come to defeat Big Mom?” Luffy responds with “You bet! I’m gonna be the Pirate King!” Katakuri’s odd response? “Guess you can really see the future” and he falls.

Katakuri’s major power in the series is his Observation Haki, which allows him to see a few seconds into the future. So whether or not this is an actual prediction or resignation of respect to Luffy’s victory, this is certainly a standout statement from such a powerful warrior.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future at Jump Festa 2018. Not only will the manga see Wano sooner rather than later, the next villain of the series is “one of the legends which lurks in the One Piece world. The greatest enemy ever for Straw Hats will hinder their way…Can you believe Marineford Summit War will look ‘cute’ compared to that?”

The new live-action One Piece series also got some new information as it was revealed that the series will portray the Straw Hats’ adventures from the very beginning, and will take place in the East Blue.

One Piece is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW.

Do you think Katakuri was predicting the future? Tell us in the comments!