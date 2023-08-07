One Piece Episode 1072 Promo Released: Watch

One Piece has had one hell of a week. Not long ago, the show stepped out with a long-awaited episode all about Luffy's peak power. After a lot of waiting, One Piece episode 1071 brought Gear 5 Luffy to life, and demand for the premiere just about broke the Internet. Now, Gear 5 is preparing for another launch, and we can see more of its antics in the first promo for episode 1072.

As you can see below, One Piece will bring out a new episode this weekend, and the update will carry on Gear 5 Luffy's fight with Kaido. We got to see the power boost come to life this past weekend, and its cartoony powers defy all logic. In the promo for episode 1072, Gear 5 Luffy is only getting wilder, so Kaido better brace himself for anything and everything.

ONE PIECE EPISODE 1072 PREVIEW



"The new experience that defies logic. The earth becomes bouncy and all of his techniques are bizarre. Is he a god of Luffy or something else? The comedic scene is enough to make your eyes pop out of your head. Attention, everyone! This is his peak," the promo reveals.

As you can imagine, One Piece fans are already sold on whatever episode 1072 has to offer. Several animators with Toei Animation records have been hyping the release for weeks now, and their praise was spot on for episode 1071. If all the hype proves true again, One Piece episode 1072 will take Luffy to new heights as the world watches. So if you are not caught up with One Piece, you better brush up ASAP!

For manga readers, One Piece is available to read on the Shonen Jump app right now. As for the One Piece anime, it is streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu as well as Netflix. So if you need more details on One Piece, you can read its official synopsis below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

