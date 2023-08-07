One Piece: Gear 5 Luffy vs. Kaido Fight Gets Perfect Ed, Edd n Eddy Remix

One Piece has officially broken through into a new era with Gear 5 Luffy's highly anticipated debut in the anime, and one awesome fan has given Gear 5 Luffy's fight with Kaido in the newest episode a perfect remix with Ed, Edd n Eddy! One of the big ways that Gear 5 Luffy is such a dramatically different transformation from the others is the fact that it's deemed "ridiculous" by the World Government. It means Luffy can do pretty much anything he wants in this form, and the rest of the world around him turns more into a wacky cartoon as a result.

This includes a slate of new cartoon like sound effects that further emphasize how much Gear 5 Luffy is changing the world around him in One Piece Episode 1071, and fans have shown their love for this new cartoonish style after seeing it in action in the fight against Kaido. Now artist @bromojumbo on Twitter has taken that to the next level by fusing the action with one of the most "cartoonish" cartoons out there with Ed, Edd n Eddy's perfect sound effects amping up Gear 5 Luffy even more. Check it out below:

I edited Ed, Edd 'n' Eddy into the Gear 5 fight lmao pic.twitter.com/9JI0AaaFmt — JUM🅱️O (COMMS CLOSED) (@bromojumbo) August 6, 2023

Where to Watch One Piece Episode 1071

If you wanted to check out One Piece Episode 1071 for yourself, you can now find it (along with the rest of the back catalog) now streaming with Crunchyroll. One Piece Episode 1071 is titled "Luffy's Peak – Attained! Gear Five" and Toei Animation teases the episode as such, "An amusing heartbeat unleashed! Both his allies and enemies got involved and are astounded. Is that free and flexible power a ridiculous thing or a token of freedom?! Fortune comes in by a merry gate...of Nika. Here comes the Warrior of Liberation who transcends all imagination!"

As for Ed, Edd n Eddy, you can now find the classic Cartoon Network animated series streaming on Max. They tease the cartoon as such, "Ed, Edd n Eddy tells the story of three best friends, who band together to tackle life's most daunting challenge. Though they have the same first name and live on the same cul-de-sac in the suburbs, the three youths have very different personalities."

How are you liking Gear 5 Luffy in the One Piece anime so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!