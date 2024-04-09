One Piece Claims IMDb Record With Episode 1100

It is hard to believe that One Piece has more than 1,000 episodes to its name, but the anime has earned its due. After premiering in 1999, the hit shonen series is one of the genre's most famous. Toei Animation has kept a close eye on One Piece since its anime went live, and it has undergone a ton of change. Even so, the show is still a hit, and the most recent episode of One Piece has hit an IMDb record.

The whole thing went live in the wake of One Piece episode 1100. The highly anticipated episode was posted over the weekend, and it was there Toei Animation pushed the boundaries. "Powers on a Different Level! Luffy vs Lucci!" gave fans a rematch years in the making, and the episode is now the anime's highest-rated to date.

As you can see here, One Piece episode 1100 has climbed its way to the top of IMDb. The episode has just over 8,000 reviews at this time, and they've given the episode a rating of 9.8 out of 10. This rating is now tied with episode 484 which has been One Piece's top-rated episode on IMDb for ages. The longstanding episode was released in 2011, and it follows Luffy in the wake of his older brother's death during the Marineford Arc.

Looking at the list of top One Piece episodes on IMDb, you will notice a pattern in the top ten. Several of the episodes listed comes after episode 1000 while a few more take place just before that milestone. While a slew of classic episodes are listed, One Piece's recent streak of wins is hard to ignore. Toei Animation is sparing no expense on One Piece, and clearly, the fans are paying attention.

If you are not caught up with One Piece, the anime is easy to find. The series is streaming everywhere from Hulu to Netflix and Crunchyroll. So for those wanting more info on One Piece, you can read its official synopsis below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

