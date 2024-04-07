One Piece Transforms Luffy vs Lucci Into an Anime Masterpiece

There is no denying the renaissance One Piece is going through. During the anime's time in Wano, the show leveled up its art style in ways netizens never expected. Toei Animation has spared no expense in making One Piece an animation feast, and that trend is far from done. After all, the show has made the Egghead Island arc stunning so far, and the latest episode of One Piece will go down in history for its animation.

As you can see in the slides below, well – the art speaks for itself. This week, One Piece went live with a new episode that sees Luffy transform into Gear 5. The transformation sequence kicks off a truly gorgeous entry to the anime. After all, the Toei Animation staff went all out for Luffy vs Lucci, and we're honestly not worthy of the sakuga we've been given.

This groundbreaking episode of One Piece proves the team at Toei Animation is putting its all into the anime. After all, Luffy's story is known the world over, and One Piece is finally getting its due in the West. After a flopped dub launch decades ago, One Piece has found a loyal following in the United States. From its live-action Netflix series to its incredible manga, One Piece is on another level these days, and the anime is leading them forward.

If you are not caught up with One Piece, the hit series is available to stream on Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Hulu. As for the manga, creator Eiichiro Oda is still dropping new chapters of One Piece weekly. So for those wanting more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

What do you think about this One Piece release? Did the new episode meet your expectations? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!