One Piece Transforms Luffy vs Lucci Into an Anime Masterpiece
One Piece's second take on Luffy vs Lucci will go down in history.
There is no denying the renaissance One Piece is going through. During the anime's time in Wano, the show leveled up its art style in ways netizens never expected. Toei Animation has spared no expense in making One Piece an animation feast, and that trend is far from done. After all, the show has made the Egghead Island arc stunning so far, and the latest episode of One Piece will go down in history for its animation.
As you can see in the slides below, well – the art speaks for itself. This week, One Piece went live with a new episode that sees Luffy transform into Gear 5. The transformation sequence kicks off a truly gorgeous entry to the anime. After all, the Toei Animation staff went all out for Luffy vs Lucci, and we're honestly not worthy of the sakuga we've been given.
This groundbreaking episode of One Piece proves the team at Toei Animation is putting its all into the anime. After all, Luffy's story is known the world over, and One Piece is finally getting its due in the West. After a flopped dub launch decades ago, One Piece has found a loyal following in the United States. From its live-action Netflix series to its incredible manga, One Piece is on another level these days, and the anime is leading them forward.
If you are not caught up with One Piece, the hit series is available to stream on Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Hulu. As for the manga, creator Eiichiro Oda is still dropping new chapters of One Piece weekly. So for those wanting more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:
As for the manga, creator Eiichiro Oda is still dropping new chapters of One Piece weekly.

Thanks, Luffy!
luffy has just feed the entire one piece community the perfect reaction video for all slander 😭 pic.twitter.com/sQ8MoLH2TV— kareem 🇵🇸 (@kareemmpie) April 7, 2024
He's Finally Free
The word animation comes from the Latin, “animatio”, which means to be animated. It derives from the word “anima”, translated as spirit or soul. Thus, the process of animating is giving soul to something without life or movement.
Luffy found true freedom in Gear 5 pic.twitter.com/eVIlzxBjUP— 🇧🇷 (@Hatchofly_) April 7, 2024
Make It Count
What a satisfying episode and one when the animation went crazy. Every time 5th gear Luffy is involved the animators make sure it is memorable. pic.twitter.com/rkW8aivDnh— Jab (@jabstorm) April 7, 2024
He Went There
there is no way luffy smacked his ass to lucci 😭 pic.twitter.com/Ra7TqSYwbL— 🍁Jaro🍁 (@jarajoartt) April 7, 2024
You've Been Warned
I really like how every time we see Luffy use Gear 5th in a major fight, we get these glimpses of Luffy with these demonic red eyes.
We are getting a better impression of how the Awakening almost overpowers Luffy's own personality
'Zoan fruits have a will of their own.' pic.twitter.com/nufwSJ3n2B— Typical Joe (@3SkullJoe) April 7, 2024
Top to Bottom Perfection
Idk this is my favorite part of the episode the choreography and background animation are out of this world wtf Mugiwara no Luffy greatness #ONEPIECE1100 pic.twitter.com/JeyE4ujkiE— Kuroashi no Sanji (@ifritNoJambe) April 7, 2024
Two Sides, Same Coin
Luffy has two sides
Serious vs goofy pic.twitter.com/O4dVPz8R8x— Pew (@pewpiece) April 7, 2024
An Unserious King
Luffy is so unserious 😂😂pic.twitter.com/9HkkcPqYOB— Pew (@pewpiece) April 7, 2024
A True Miracle
BROOOOOOOO I LOVE THE WAY THEY KEEP MAKING LUFFY AWAKENING GEAR 5 A CONSCIOUS EFFORT AND HOW WE SEE HIS PERSONALITY TRANSITION IN REAL TIME THEY FUCKING COOOOOOOOOOOOKED
ALSO HIM STOPPING THE OST HAD ME JUMP FROM MY SEAT I LOVE THIS EPISODE 😭 😭 pic.twitter.com/MjB8RIxUy3— ⚡️ Soul ⚡️ (@Soul_StormOP) April 7, 2024
What in the World
LUFFY AND LUCCIS TRANSFORMATION SCENES ARE FUCKING INSANE WHAT AM I WATCHING pic.twitter.com/z5IuLdA6G6— d0nut (@xDonutW) April 7, 2024