Netflix's One Piece Stars Unpack Their Favorite Arcs

One Piece's live-action series has been confirmed for a second season, meaning that the young actors who brought the Straw Hat Pirates will be returning to Netflix. While the live-action series will most likely cover the Drum Island and Alabasta Arcs if it continues to follow the source material, there are more than a few arcs in the franchise's future. Making a recent convention appearance, the live-action Straw Hats shared some of their favorite arcs from the series.

On more than one occasion, the young actors have shared their love for One Piece before they took on the roles of Luffy and his crew. In one example, Emily Rudd, who plays the part of the Straw Hat mapmaker Nami, went into detail about the lengths she undertook to become a member of the Going Merry. Rudd had this to say about how she got the part,

"One Piece is one of my favorite manga and I've always felt drawn to Nami in particular. When I heard they were making a live-action series, I started not-so-secretly playing the long game in lobbying for this role for three years. I colored my hair red and got it cut just like Nami's. I posted a video of myself when I was younger tumbling and doing backflips, things like that. I was just trying my hardest to get anyone who might notice to really see me as Nami. So, to audition finally, I was like, 'Oh my God, I did it! I can't believe I did it. What timeline am I in? How did I get so lucky?' It was crazy. I got to work my dream job."

One Piece's Live Action Cast's Favorite Arcs

At WeebCon 2024, Emily Rudd and Jacob Romero Gibson marked Water 7 and Enies Lobby as their favorite storylines for the Straw Hats. Meanwhile, Taz Skylar shared that his favorite arc of the shonen series was Whole Cake Island.

While a release date for the second season hasn't been revealed, the writers on the series have been working on what's next for the Straw Hat Pirates. With some big moments ahead for One Piece's live-action series, we'll be keeping a close eye on the Grand Line.

What is your favorite One Piece Arc? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.