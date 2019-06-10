One Piece Reveals Kuma’s Tragic Fate

One Piece‘s Reverie arc has shown fans the best look at the true darkness of the holy land Mariejois yet, and fans are seeing more of just how far the Celestial Dragons are willing to go in order to treat the people of the world as less than them. It’s clear that they view people as objects for their amusement, and there’s no better example of this than in the latest episode of the series. Kuma has been gone from the series for quite a while, but he’s surprisingly been on Mariejois this whole time.

It’s not been an easy time for Kuma at all, however, as it’s revealed in Episode 888 of the series is that Kuma is now one of the most sought after slaves in Mariejois as he can take all sorts of violent punishment without being able to say a word or scream in pain.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In Episode 888, the Celestial Dragon Saint Charlos (who tried to capture Shirahoshi before being attacked by a fellow Dragon) meets his father, Roswald, and it’s here that fans see Kuma again. Roswald rides on top of Kuma, and fans see that he’s been bloodied and beaten with many swords stabbed into his back. Roswald says it’s finally his turn to “rent” Kuma, and Charlos celebrates that his father was able to own the “invincible slave” for a short time.

Kuma is a “popular” slave among the Dragons due to the modifications the Pacifista experiments have made to his personality and body. No matter how many times Roswald hits and stabs Kuma, he doesn’t react because he no longer has the capacity to. The experiments have removed everything of his older personality, though the last time fans saw him it seemed like something was still lingering in his programming.

But while Kuma can no longer get angry at his situation, it definitely fuels the fire of the Revolutionary Army. Sabo and the other captains have snuck their way into Mariejois, and Sabo nearly blew their cover seeing Kuma in this state. They may have to hold off for now, but it’s clear that they are more motivated than ever to bring the Celestial Dragons down.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.