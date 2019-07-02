One Piece Explains How Ryou Haki Works

One Piece might have started off life as a simple enough pirate’s tale, but that changed before too long. Thanks to Eiichiro Oda, fans were introduced to crazy concepts like Devil Fruits and Haki. Now, it seems the series is ready to expand that latter category with an important new lesson.

After all, Monkey D. Luffy just got schooled on a certain kind of Haki which Wano lovers will know as Ryou best.

Recently, One Piece put out a new chapter, and it was there fans learned all about a power known as Ryou. The power, which Hyogoro told Luffy about not too long ago, is said to be one which can harm even Logia users. Still, the power is hard to use, but a burst of powers from Luffy tuned him into Ryou on a whim.

So what did Hyogoro do? He taught the boy a very valuable lesson.

“All that I can teach you or Ryou, or what you call Haki, is that which covers the outside,” Hyogoro told Luffy. “It can be used for defense like invisible armor or it can be converted to offensive use to great effect!!!”

However, the older man says Ryou has an ever more dangerous use, and it happens when the power is leveled up.

“But when you go one level beyond that, the Haki you wield can penetrate the enemy’s interior and destroy them from the inside thus making it much more powerful,” he said.

“Those steel collars were destroyed from the inside by your Haki! You can already do it.”

This new power Ryou may hold the key to defeating Kaido, but Luffy is far from the first to use it in One Piece. While it may have a certain name in Wano, the power has been long observed in the anime as Busoshoku Haki. Pirates such as Rayleigh have been able to consciously control the power for ages, but it seems Luffy needed to learn how the Haki worked when it went by a different name.

