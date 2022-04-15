One Piece Fan Animation Imagines Luffy/Kaido Fight In Cuphead Style

The war for Wano Country continues in both the anime and manga for One Piece, as Luffy has recently gained a brand new transformation in Gear Fifth in the printed story, creating a very different fight between the captain of the Straw Hats and the captain of the Beast Pirates, Kaido. As the savage battle continues, one fan animator has recreated the battle between the two swashbuckling captains in the style of Cuphead, the critically acclaimed video game which introduces fans to the likes of Cuphead and Mugman in a style of animation that was from the early 1900s.

With Luffy’s latest transformation, the captain of the Straw Hats has transformed into a human cartoon, seemingly able to change his size to anything he wants, while also being able to transform the environment around him to have the substance of rubber. While Monkey has yet to score a definitive victory against Kaido, having lost every time that the Straw Hat Captain has tested his power against the dragon pirate, it seems that this final fight with his new form might finally net him a victory. With Cuphead seemingly having a style that is in line with Luffy’s Gear Fifth, this certainly makes for an amazing animation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One Reddit User shared their fan animation that sees Luffy in his highest form, Gear Fifth, beating down Kaido in his dragon form, as the War For Wano continues with the fate of the isolated nation in the balance and Monkey and his crew attempts to fulfill the dreams of Kozuki Oden and the people of Wano:

Recently, One Piece’s anime adaptation ran into some trouble as a result of Toei Animation’s hacking attack, with the company responsible for the series having to delay the series. With the likes of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, Digimon, and other series being delayed, it seems that the major anime titles are slowly making their return and the animated battle between Luffy and Kaido is set to continue.

The creator of One Piece, Eiichiro Oda, has stated in the past that the end of the series is in sight, but as it stands, Luffy and company still have a lot on their plate.

What do you think of this wild fan animation? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.