One Piece Reveals New Info on Luffy and Joy Boy Connection

One Piece has provided an explanation for one of the more curious questions fans had about Luffy’s connection to the legendary Joy Boy with the newest chapter of the series! The climax of the Wano Country arc has reached a whole new stage as the final fight between Luffy and Kaido has kicked into high gear. When it had seemed like Kaido had secured a victory over the Straw Hat captain, it was soon revealed that Luffy was able to awaken the true power hidden within his Devil Fruit and unlocked a new form that began to unleash a whole new level of ability.

But one of the biggest reveals on top of Luffy kicking into Gear Fifth with his Devil Fruit’s awakening was not only the reveal that the Gum-Gum Fruit has a lot more secrets to it than expected, but that it also had a connection to Joy Boy from during the Void Century. Fans have been wondering due to how the legendary figure has been referenced whether or not Luffy had essentially become the Joy Boy of the new era, but the newest chapter of the series explains that Luffy hasn’t become this figure but instead has become like them. It’s not a title that can be passed on…at least so far.

Chapter 1046 of One Piece begins with Zunesha reacting to Luffy’s resonating heartbeat and the fight with Kaido, and while he had noted that Joy Boy had returned when Luffy first awakened to his new power, it’s a bit different now. Zunesha starts to reminiscence over the fact it’s been quite some time since he heard this particularly rhythmic heartbeat, and mentions that it’s as though Joy Boy “is right there” in front of him. Noting that he feels like fate is at work, he’s now putting his full trust in Luffy. So it’s not that Luffy has become Joy Boy, and necessarily gained a title, but he’s become like that figure.

It’s clear that there are still so many more mysteries about Joy Boy himself, but now that Luffy has become a new version of this legendary figure we’re bound to get even more about this fighter in the coming months and years. The series has entered a new tipping point in terms of fleshing out the hidden lore within the Void Century, and this is likely far from the only questions we’ll have answered in the coming chapters.

