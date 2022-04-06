One Piece Teases the Limits of Luffy’s Gear Fifth Form

One Piece is showing off with Luffy’s Gear Fifth powers can really do, and has begun to reveal the limits of this new form with the newest chapter of the series! As the Wano Country arc kicks off a new phase of the climax, a new fight between Luffy and Kaido has begun. After Luffy took what seemed to be a fatal looking blow from the Emperor, he had awakened to a new level of power within himself as his Devil Fruit began to release its true power. This full awakening also came with the debut of a brand new form as well.

The newest chapter of the series continues the fight between the two and is starting to show off the extent of Luffy’s Gear Fifth powers. It’s been revealed that he’s now reached a godly new level of ability thanks to his new awakening, but at the same time it might be too much for him to handle at the moment. Forcing his body to maintain his Gear Fifth form by any means necessary, it’s quickly demonstrated in the newest chapter that the limits of this new form are very tight in terms of how long he can actually use it.

Chapter 1045 of One Piece kicks off with Kaido being completely confounded by Luffy’s new abilities. As he tries to figure out what they actually are, Luffy deals a great deal of damage as he basically can do everything he can imagine his body doing. It seems to put a major strain on his physical form as he contorts in ways never seen in the series before, and in the middle of it all he hits his limits and begins to lose his transformation before Luffy can realize it himself. But Kaido taunted him, Luffy pushes through these limits once more.

He’s able to activate the Gear Fifth form once more once he remembers what he’s truly fighting for, but it’s clear that Luffy is having a lot of trouble keeping this form active despite the happy go lucky nature he takes on when using it. It does raise the question of how Luffy’s body will be impacted by the form itself, but he’ll still need to make it through Kaido first. What do you think? How do you feel about Luffy’s Gear Fifth form so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!