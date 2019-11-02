One Piece Fan Shares Fiery Custom Nikes for Sabo

With the One Piece franchise heating up on television with the Wano Country Arc and on the silver screen with its fourteenth feature length film with One Piece: Stampede, there isn’t a better time for fans to throw their hats into the ring in presenting some artwork and efforts into the popular pirate series. One fan has decided to honor one of the biggest characters in the series by creating custom Nike shoes that honor Luffy and Ace’s “sworn blood brother” in the form of Sabo. Though Sabo is currently facing some rough times during the current arc of One Piece, you’d hardly know from these amazing kicks.

Reddit User COOLSTO66 shared these amazing Nike sneakers that he fashioned after the aesthetic of Sabo, the chief of staff for the Revolutionary Army, which is a powerful branch of the military that was founded by none other than Monkey D. Luffy’s father, Monkey D. Dragon:

Sabo has recently “returned” to the One Piece franchise, in the worst way possible. The world of the Grand Line was stunned when they heard that news that the brother to Luffy and Ace has been pronounced dead. Whether or not this is actually the case is a mystery that has been leaving readers hanging, though the usual rule in any type of fiction is normally that if you don’t see a body, it usually means the person thought dead is alive somewhere.

With so many different pirates and characters within the One Piece franchise arriving to the isolationist nation, we wouldn’t be surprised to see a very much alive Sabo finding his way to join in the war between the Straw Hat Pirates and the Beast Pirates. For fans looking to revisit the character, you’ll be satisfied in knowing that Sabo does amke an appearance in the recently released One Piece: Stampede movie, which continues to tear up the box office in screens across the world.

What do you think of these amazing One Piece custom sneakers? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Straw Hat Pirates!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.