One Piece Fans' Minds Are Blown Over Recent Zoro Animation

One Piece has returned in full force following its hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, stunning fans with its latest animated sequence that shows Zoro battling against the heinous Kamazo. Toei Animation stepped up the game when it came to the animation used during the Wano Arc, giving us one of the best animated fights of the series in episode 934 of One Piece. Needless to say, fans on social media have shared their love of the scene in question and marveled at the animation style that was employed to show off the amazing swordsmanship of Roronoa Zoro!

What did you think of this stunning animation from the latest episode of One Piece's anime? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Straw Hat Pirates!