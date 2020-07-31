One Piece Creator Shares Goodbye Message Honoring Tokyo Tower Attraction Closure

✖

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic meant that many business and operations had to be postponed in order to better protect the health and safety of the population, but unfortunately this also meant that the fan favorite One Piece attraction at Tokyo Tower had to close its doors. The ongoing pandemic meant that the park has closed down its general operations for a while, and coupled with routine maintenance costs and more, it seemed like the better business decision would be to close it down completely following its five year run. Now as of July 31st, 2020, the One Piece attraction has officially shuttered its doors for good.

Series creator Eiichiro Oda left the following message with fans on One Piece's Tokyo Tower closure (as translated by @NoxDRaz on Twitter) through the series' official Twitter account, "Who would have imagined that a world like this would come! I couldn't go there even though it's fun. It's a shame, but it's been 5 years! It's been 5 years with so many fans' memories. The actors of that stage continue to work every day, the many attractions, the power of the staff that supports it!! It was a very pleasant time, and I think that it was probably a dense time with no regrets. Do one thing for me, give a big thanks to everyone! I'm looking forward to the day when I can meet you in another way. Thank you so much for creating a fun space for 5 years!!"

The decision to close was based on a number of difficulties brought on by the pandemic, and Tokyo Tower confirmed this with a statement back when it announced its closure, "One Piece Tokyo Tower, which first opened on March 13, 2015, will close its historic five-year run on July 31, 2020.... We have decided it will be difficult to provide services that uphold the same standard of quality and satisfaction as before [the pandemic]. With the safety and security of our customers and employees as a top priority, we will work hard to prevent the spread of coronavirus during the park's remaining period.... May One Piece Tokyo Tower remain in your heart forever. We look forward to your visit."

Did you ever get to visit One Piece's Tokyo Tower exhibit? Are you hoping another place like it opens up in the future? Would you be willing to make the trip to Japan in another one opens? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

