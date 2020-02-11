One Piece Fans Rally for Johnny Depp to Join Netflix’s Live-Action Series

Outside of Monkey D. Luffy and the rest of the Straw Hat Pirates, perhaps there is no bigger pirate in media than Jack Sparrow from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise! The Disney films introduced the world to a universe of swashbuckling that hadn’t been seen as often in live action, with One Piece doing a fantastic job of creating stories of sailing the seas itself. Now, with the live action One Piece series confirmed for Netflix, fans are beginning to rally to see if they can push the streaming service in the direction of hiring Johnny Depp and placing him in the role of Gol D. Roger!

Gol D. Roger may not appear that often in the franchise of One Piece, but his legacy is clearly one of the biggest for not only Luffy and his crew, but for the world of the Grand Line overall. The one time Pirate King was responsible for the founding of the “One Piece” treasure, and has been an influence on countless swashbucklers following his death. Honestly, we could hardly think of a better actor who has brought to life one of the most famous pirates of cinema to portray the legendary pillager of One Piece.

Reddit User TaxKidRiot shared a side by side comparison of both Johnny Depp and Gol D. Roger, pushing for fans to increase their hype levels for the upcoming live action One Piece series, as well as reach out to Netflix in order to see if such a casting could truly happen when the upcoming series lands on the shores of the streaming service:

