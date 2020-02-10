One Piece Introduces Wano's Most Beautiful Woman

As One Piece's anime continues setting the stage for Act 2 of the Wano Country arc, more of the country's darkness is beginning to reveal itself. Not only has there been the reveal of a prison labor camp that Luffy is currently trapped in, but the latest episode of the series also revealed a key piece of Wano's society. Throughout the arc thus far, fans have been teased about the Oiran. This woman is supposedly the most beautiful woman in the entire country, and there's an entire group of women working hard for the chance to be the Oiran themselves someday.

After being introduced to one of her helpers, the mysterious and smiling Otoko, in the previous episode, Episode 920 of the series introduced the Oiran herself with a grand procession. After building up to the grand reveal, the face of this woman was finally seen on screen in the anime. But there were quite a few who weren't too happy to see her.

Through a sequence of flashbacks, it's revealed Komurasaki the Oiran is just as twisted as the rest of Wano's higher powers. Using her wiles and beautiful features, she scams men out of their money and uses it for her own desires. These are crooked men, for sure, but it's not like Komurasaki has any grand goals in mind when she does this.

Komurasaki has been seen in the anime previously as the woman who's playing an instrument at the beginning and end of the acts. She was wearing a fox mask before, but this is our first look at her face in the anime. But it seems she uses her position for a terrible and manipulative purpose much like every other character that's in a position of power in Wano.

As the rest of the society is now in the crosshairs of Luffy and Momonosuke's grand rebellion, perhaps the Oiran should be considered one of the final hurdles too? But what do you think? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Eiichiro Oda's One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 90 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold.