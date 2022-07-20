One Piece: Red Will Mark a Reunion 23 Years in the Making

One Piece has a lot going on this year, and one of its next projects will bring Luffy to the big screen. The franchise is working on its next film behind the scenes, and fans know the project will drop this August. And thanks to a new promo, we have learned the movie will unite two stars who have not worked together on the series in over two decades.

So yes, your guess is more than likely on point. After 23 years, the voice actors for Luffy and Shanks are working together once more. A new promo picture shows the One Piece stars talking behind the scenes, and we can only guess at how much the pair have to catch up on.

#OP_FILMRED



After almost 23 years, Luffy's Anime Voice Actress Mayumi Tanaka and Shanks Anime Voice Actor Shūichi Ikeda had finally be working together again which is in One Piece Film: Red!!!😭



The last time they work again was in One Piece Episode 4. pic.twitter.com/4DRYVVpbps — 𝑶𝑵𝑬 𝑷𝑰𝑬𝑪𝑬 𝑺𝑷𝑶𝑰𝑳𝑬𝑹 (@OP_NEWS2022) July 18, 2022

As you can tell, Luffy's iconic voice actress is shown to the left, and Mayumi Tanaka looks comfy in a beanie and tan jacket. She is pictured in a theater with Shuichi Ikeda sitting beside her. The voice actor behind Shanks may not have red locks like his character, but he has all the charm. And as you can tell, Ikeda is tapping into Shanks' style courtesy of a fiery handkerchief.

READ MORE: One Piece Reveals Gear Fifth's Official Colors | One Piece Creator Reveals Whether There Will Be More of Wano | One Piece Film: Red Panel Live Blog

For those who have kept track, you will know One Piece Film: Red marks the first time Tanaka and Ikeda have worked together on the anime in decades. The last episode they worked on jointly was episode four, believe it or not. Shanks has shown up numerous times in the anime since, but he's never met with Luffy head-on. And despite some close calls in previous films, One Piece will finally reunite Luffy with Shanks this fall when its new movie goes live.

For those curious, the movie will hit theaters in Japan this August, and it will eventually spread to theaters globally. No word has been given on a U.S. release date just yet, but Crunchyroll will update us all soon enough. Right now, the licensor is busy with Dragon Ball Super as the anime's second film is set to hit theaters stateside next month.

Can you believe it has been this long since these One Piece stars worked together? Do you plan to check out the anime's next movie in theaters? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.