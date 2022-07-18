One Piece Creator Addresses Whether Wano's Role Is Finished Now

One Piece is setting the stage to come back with the final saga of the manga overall, and the original creator behind the series has addressed whether or not Wano Country's role in the story is finished for now. One Piece went on a lengthy hiatus this Summer as series creator Eiichiro Oda prepares for the final saga of the series as a whole, but there are still some things that needed to be settled within Wano itself. The series teased that while the main fight might be over, it's clear that there's something even bigger waiting in the wings.

With there still needing some things to be settled at Wano Country, fans had been wondering whether or not the Wano Country arc is actually over. But as Eiichiro Oda teased in a special message to fans ahead of the series' return later this month, there's still some left to explore for this arc before the next one can truly begin. Noting that the series is "almost done" with the Wano arc for now, it seems like there's still some more stage and table setting needed before fans can get an idea of what actually could be coming next as the series heads to the finale.

As Oda stated in the special message for the final saga, "Now, we're almost done with the Wano Country arc, and all the preparation work is ready. It took me 25 years to reach this point, hahaha. But it's still fine if you start reading from here...from now on, this will be ONE PIECE!" So while Oda has been readying for the final saga of the series, it seems like it's not completely ready just yet as there still needs to be some story developments for the isolated island. Considering where things left off, it does make quite a bit of sense.

Not only are there still many major secrets to be revealed about Wano before Luffy and the others can actually leave the island for themselves, but an Admiral has made their move on them. Couple this with the fact that there has been some major chaos brewing in the seas outside of the island in the time since Luffy and the others had landed, and that sets up quite a lot of excitement even before the final saga actually kicks in.

