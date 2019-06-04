One Piece Revives Zoro and Sanji’s Infamous Rivalry

One of the biggest elements of One Piece‘s Wano Country arc is how the Straw Hats have finally all been reunited in one place after splitting up for the Whole Cake Island arc long ago. This has resulted in what you would expect as those who have been waiting in Wano for Luffy and the others to arrive have had hilarious reactions to how Luffy has shaken things up since he’s gotten there. But he’s not the only one.

Zoro’s already caused a lot of trouble for himself ever since he got to Wano, but the latest chapter of the series has finally brought him back together with Sanji and it seems they are already back to their old heated rivalry once more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After finally bringing the two face to face after spending over 200 chapters apart in Chapter 943, Chapter 944 of the series sees them fall back into their old ways. When the both of them jumped to save O-Toko from being killed by Orochi, they are immediately frustrated by each other’s presence. Jabbing at each other by putting new spins on their Wano labels of “Zorojuro” and “Sangoro,” Zoro calls Sani “Browguro” and Sanji calls Zoro “Mossjuro.”

Though they are frustrated with one another, they can’t get into their rivalry for long as Orochi unleashes the full forces of Wano’s samurai on them. With this, the Straw Hats all jump into action with Franky, Usopp, Robin, and Nami all giving their positions away. Which means that the Straw Hats will no longer be able to sneak through Wano like they were before, and now the climactic action of the arc is certainly going to increase from here.

The best part of all of this, however, is how Luffy (still trapped in Kaido’s prison) reacts to the big hooplah as he cheers them on. Now he’s more determined than ever to escape, but things might not be that easy as Big Mom suddenly arrives at the end of the chapter. Many things are happening at once now, so it seems like everything will be coming to a head.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.