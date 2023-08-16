One Piece: Gear 5 Luffy Comes to Life in Epic Fan-Film

One Piece is a beast of a franchise. After more than 20 years in the ring, the series has gone it all. From movie outings to record sales, Luffy and the Straw Hat crew know how to field attention. This was made clear recently as One Piece made global headlines thanks to Gear 5 Luffy's debut, and now one fan is going viral by adapting the form in real life.

Yes, you read that right. Over on TikTok, the user Jams0 has earned millions of views after tackling One Piece. The VFX artist combined live-action shots with special editing to bring Gear 5 to life, and it would put things lightly to say we are obsessed.

As you can see above, the TikTok shows Gear 5 Luffy in all his white, cloudy glory. Standing before Kaido, this fan-film pumps up Luffy to new heights. The gigantic move leaves Kaido in Luffy's shadow, and the clip goes on to showcase other live-action One Piece pitches. From Zoro to Mihawks, the whole team is here, and Jams0 pulled all the stops for these pirates.

As you can imagine, it is no easy feat adapting anime into live action, but this high-tech take captures the epic scale of One Piece. Creator Eiichiro Oda has spent decades building up Luffy to his current power level. Gear 5 is a testament to Oda's massive world, and now fans like Jams0 are making it their own.

If you are not caught up with One Piece, then you can always brush up on the seafaring tale. The manga can be read on the Shonen Jump app right now, and the One Piece anime is streaming everywhere from Hulu to Crunchyroll and Netflix. So for more details, you can read the official synopsis of One Piece below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy dreamed of becoming King of the Pirates. But his life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Fruit, an enchanted Devil Fruit that gave him the ability to stretch like rubber. Its only drawback? He'll never be able to swim again--a serious handicap for an aspiring sea dog! Years later, Luffy sets off on his quest to find the "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

What do you think about this One Piece short? Does Gear 5 Luffy sit well with live action? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!