One Piece Episode 1073 Promo Released

One Piece has reached the climax of Gear 5 Luffy's fight against Kaido on the roof of the Skull Dome, and now fans have gotten the first look at what's coming next with the promo for Episode 1073 of the series! One Piece has crossed over a new threshold has Luffy has unlocked his strongest transformation in the series yet. Unleashing the true power hidden within his Devil Fruit, Luffy is now tapping into a ridiculous new power than he has ever used before. As the fight against Kaido reaches his climax, there are still lots of things happening through the rest of Onigashima.

One Piece is now working its way through Luffy's climactic fight against Kaido, but the next episode is teasing we'll be getting more of an update on what's happening to the rest of the Straw Hats throughout the floors of the Skull Dome. As fire continues to spread and things get more dangerous, the Straw Hats and the samurai will need to figure out everything before Luffy can fully end his fight with Kaido and bring this war to an end once and for all. You can check out the promo for One Piece Episode 1073 below:

Where to Watch One Piece Episode 1073

One Piece Episode 1073 is titled "No Way Out! A Hellish Scene on Onigashima" and the promo for the episode teases it as such, "Onigashima is ablaze! When the fire closes in on Sanji, Jimbei, and the others trying to find a way out, Raizo stands up to the flame with the ninpo of his lifetime! Can his regret for not being able to save his lord in the past save the samurai on Onigashima?" The episode will be premiering in Japan on Saturday, August 19th, and will be available for streaming with Crunchyroll not long after its initial debut overseas.

If you wanted to watch more of One Piece, you can now stream the entire series so far (along with an English dub, specials, and movies) with Crunchyroll. They tease the One Piece anime as such, "Monkey D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become the king of all pirates. With a course charted for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line and beyond, this is one captain who'll never give up until he's claimed the greatest treasure on Earth: the Legendary One Piece!"

