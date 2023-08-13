One Piece Wraps Gear 5 Debut With Its Best Animation to Date

If there is one thing anime fans love, it is killer animation. The industry caters to some of the best animators in the business, and of course, they like to flex their skills. You can find stellar artwork in most seasonal anime, and it is always a treat with annual series going the extra distance with their animation. And now, One Piece episode 1072 is stirring buzz online thanks to its insane artwork.

As you can see in the slides below, the anime fandom is going wild over One Piece's most recent release. This weekend marked the debut of episode 1072, and One Piece went wild with Gear 5. Following its premiere earlier this month, One Piece kept moving forward with Gear 5 Luffy vs Kaido, and the team at Toei Animation let loose for this battle.

If you have not seen One Piece's latest episode, you can find the release on Crunchyroll as well as Funimation. Episode 1072 is live, and of course, you can also read up on Luffy vs Kaido in the manga. The series can be read through the Shonen Jump app. So for those needing more details on Eiichiro Oda's legendary series, you can read the synopsis of One Piece below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy dreamed of becoming King of the Pirates. But his life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Fruit, an enchanted Devil Fruit that gave him the ability to stretch like rubber. Its only drawback? He'll never be able to swim again--a serious handicap for an aspiring sea dog! Years later, Luffy sets off on his quest to find the "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

What do you think about this latest One Piece episode? Has the anime done Luffy's new transformation justice? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!