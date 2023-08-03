One Piece x Dragon Ball Crossover Unleashes Ultra Instinct Goku vs Gear 5 Luffy

The anime fandom may not seem like it from afar, but it can be downright competitive. From fantasy matches to series showdowns, fans will go the distance to hype their favorite show. This goes double for shonen fanatics who regularly pit fighters from across the genre against one another. So of course, One Piece's upcoming anime event has everyone eyeing Monkey D. Luffy.

Yes, the Straw Hat pirate is about to get his most powerful form yet, and One Piece episode 1071 will bring it to life in full. The debut of Gear 5 feels like a global event at this point, so as you can imagine, anime fans across the globe are trying to rank Luffy's new power. Plenty of netizens have gotten in fan-wars about Luffy vs Goku as such, but thanks to one artist, we can see how the feud would really end.

After all, let's be real. Goku and Luffy wouldn't square up as enemies. The pair would want to fight as a test of their limits, but there would be no bad blood between Gear 5 Luffy and Ultra Instinct Goku.

As you can see above, the Twitter artist Cidades Art brought this alternate reality to life, and it is downright gorgeous. Brimming with color, this fantasy match explores a world where Ultra Instinct Goku could fight Gear 5 Luffy. The two are twinning with their white manes and topless abs, but beyond those similarities, our heroes couldn't be more different. Ultra Instinct allows Goku to fight on pure reflex while Gear 5 allows Luffy to tap into the infinite creation of Nika the Sun God. Both of these forms are OP, and now, we can imagine what their showdown would look like.

Sadly, there are no plans to bring Goku and Luffy together for this kind of showdown, but such a crossover isn't out of the question. After all, Toei Animation did bring the pair together some years ago. A crossover anime was released in 2013 featuring One Piece, Dragon Ball, and Toriko. So if the studio wants to drop another mash-up, we're thinking a 10 year anniversary special would work out great!

What do you think about this Dragon Ball x One Piece pitch? Do the two series need to team up again soon...?