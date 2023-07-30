One Piece Teases Gear Fifth's Full Debut in Episode 1071 Promo

One Piece has been preparing for the climax of the Wano Country arc for its latest string of episodes, and now things are starting in full as the promo for One Piece Episode 1071 teases Gear 5 Luffy's highly anticipated debut in the anime! Toei Animation officially announced earlier this month during One Piece Day 2023 that Gear 5 Luffy would indeed be making the jump from the pages of Eiichiro Oda's One Piece manga into the anime adaptation later this August, and now after much waiting, this form is officially coming to the anime with the next episode.

With the latest episode of the One Piece anime kicking off shortly after Luffy was defeated by Kaido on the roof of Onigashima's Skull Dome, Nami and the others around the island refused to give up and accept that Luffy had been defeated in such a way. Their cries ended up reaching Luffy by the end of the episode, however, as his heart starts beating in a strange way and a smoke begins to cover his body. Now with the promo for One Piece Episode 1071, this was confirmed to be the start of Luffy's big transformation into Gear 5. Check it out below:

How to Watch One Piece Episode 1071

One Piece Episode 1071 is titled "Luffy's Peak – Attained! Gear Five" and the promo for the episode teases it as such, "An amusing heartbeat unleashed! Both his allies and enemies got involved and are astounded. Is that free and flexible power a ridiculous thing or a token of freedom?! Fortune comes in by a merry gate...of Nika. Here comes the Warrior of Liberation who transcends all imagination!" Just as previously announced by Toei Animation, Gear 5 Luffy will make his debut with Episode 1071 airing on August 6th in Japan.

One Piece Episode 1071 will also be introducing a new ending theme (the first new ending theme sequence in 17 years of the anime) to help kick off the next era of the anime following this explosive debut. If you wanted to catch up with the One Piece anime in time for Wano's grand finale starting off with the next episode, you can currently find all 1000 plus episodes of the Japanese language with English subtitled iteration of One Piece streaming with Crunchyroll as well as all of the current English dub episodes.

What are you hoping to see from Gear 5 Luffy's debut in One Piece's next episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!