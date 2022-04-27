One Piece Fan Brings Gear Fifth to Life in Special Clip: Watch

✖

Gear Fifth is Luffy's latest transformation and it is also his most powerful, giving the captain of the Straw Hats the ability to not just change his own body, but the environment around him. Now being described as a human cartoon, Monkey's newest form has yet to hit the anime proper, but one fan is looking to change that by creating an animation of their own that sees the star of One Piece that recreates one of the biggest moments in the battle between Luffy and Kaido.

Luffy's Gear FIfth is touted as the strongest form for the Straw Hat, allowing Monkey to not just increase his size, but also do things tantamount to a cartoon character. With Luffy managing to even affect the environment around him, at times turning it into rubber while fighting against Kaido, the captain of the Straw Hats was also able to increase his size to dwarf the Beast Pirate and also manage to grab a lightning bolt from the sky and hurl it at his opponent. With the War For Wano being one of the biggest battles in One Piece's history, it will be interesting to see how the ending of this fight affects the world of the Grand Line moving forward.

Twitter Artist Kiecaburn shared this wild animation that attempts to recreate one of the biggest moments of Luffy using his new transformation in which he is employing the use of the lightning around him in order to fight against Kaido in his all-powerful dragon form above the headquarters of the Beast Pirates:

Luffy's new form has yet to officially hit the anime, though the television series is inching closer to this moment with Toei Animation now journeying into the storyline which fans affectionately have dubbed "Roof Piece". As the top members of the Worst Generation face down Kaido and Big Mom, the anime is now set to start what is one of the biggest fights of the One Piece franchise to date.

What do you think of this fresh take on Luffy's new form? How do you think Gear Fifth will look in animation? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.