One Piece Cliffhanger Sets Up Luffy’s Next Major Loss

One Piece is setting the stage for another shocking Luffy loss with the newest chapter of the series! As the climax of the Wano Country arc draws dangerously near with each new chapter of the series, even more pressure has been put on Luffy’s shoulders to somehow defeat Kaido before the island of Onigashima crashes down on the country of Wano below. Luffy has already lost to Kaido on two different occasions, so fans had been assuming that the third round against the Emperor would go a lot differently for Luffy given how the rest of the fights across the islands have shaped up.

But as seen with the newest chapter of the series, a win just might be further out of reach for Luffy than fans expected. As he continues to struggle against Kaido in the newest chapter of the series, it becomes all the more clear that Kaido still has a lot more tricks and strengths up his sleeve than he has been demonstrating thus far. At the same time, Luffy has been marked for immediate assassination, and all of that comes to fruition with the final moments of the newest chapter that sets up yet another major loss for Luffy in this fight.

Chapter 1042 of One Piece continues the fight between Luffy and Kaido, and it’s more apparent than ever that this is the final round between the two of them. Luffy continues to note that his Gear Fourth form energy is running low, and he’s putting his all into taking out Kaido. This has exhausted him to no end, and thus Kaido has been even more fearsome as he’s pushed back against Luffy’s final efforts. As the two of them clash in what seems to be the final blow, the member of CP0 assigned with Luffy’s assassination jumps into the middle of things and attacked Luffy from behind.

Just as Luffy is distracted from landing his final blow against Kaido, Kaido is successful in landing his final Thunder Bagua directly on Luffy. This gives Kaido flashbacks to the last time he had enjoyed his fight against Oden, and is now reminiscent of how he took a victory under disrespectful circumstances. It’s yet to be revealed as to whether or not Luffy has been defeated in this manner, but it’s certainly not looking good for the Straw Hat Captain.

What do you think? Do you think Luffy has been defeated for a third time? What will happened to Kaido if he ends up beating Luffy in this manner? What do you think will happen next?