One Piece Reveals Luffy’s New Form

One Piece has brought its latest chapter to life at last, and it would understate things by calling the release a bombshell. Chapter 1044 outed several huge secrets in just a handful of pages, after all. That does not even account for the huge power boost it gave Luffy as some predicted, and fans are already doing their best to break down his wild new form.

So, you have been warned! There are major spoilers below for One Piece chapter 1044! Proceed with caution.

For those who are keeping up with Luffy, you will know the Straw Hat head has some insane power. The captain trained hard after being blessed with a Devil Fruit, and that treat unlocked Luffy’s Gear forms. Up until recently, the hero had four of those forms, but Gear Fifth has now made its big debut.

The moment came to pass this week as chapter 1044 introduced Gear Fifth once Luffy’s power showed its true form. Readers were informed the captain actually ate the Hito Hito no Mi as a child, and that fruit awakened after Luffy was defeated by Kaido. The form itself shows Luffy in his slim base state, but his hair looks almost aflame while wisps of air surround him.

This week's One Piece, I can't even breathe…



I was waiting for Luffy's big awakening, not only he awakened his true Devil Fruit powers and FIFTH GEAR, the true name of his fruit is revealed, and it makes him Nika the Sun God who also happens to be JOY BOY!!!#ONEPIECE1044 pic.twitter.com/n2dadZ88CK — Supreme "Halloween names are back" Khi 🎃 (@GrandSupremeKhi) March 27, 2022

As for what this form can do, well – the World Government made it clear that the Hito Hito no Mi has unlimited power. Gear Fifth uses Luffy’s normal body as its base, and it can be armored or inflated on command. This One Piece form also gives Luffy a greater range as he can endow things around him with rubbery properties, and Kaido found that out the hard way when Luffy bounced an attack back at him. And as he continues to explore Gear Fifth, we’re sure Luffy will add even more techniques to this wild form.

What do you think about Luffy's new form? Did you expect Gear Fifth to look anything like this?