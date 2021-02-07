One Piece Heroines Get Makeovers From Shojo's Biggest Artists

✖

One Piece's heroines have gotten makeovers from some of Shojo manga's biggest artists! While Eiichiro Oda's One Piece might be one of the biggest releases in the Shonen manga world, the series is really only scratching the surface in terms of how many manga are actually on the shelves. This of course includes manga franchises that are printed with completely different core audiences in mind such as Shojo, which to simplify a bit, is a completely different audience than Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. But now One Piece is started to breach into this world with the help of some of Shojo's best creators.

As part of the celebration for One Piece's massive 1000 chapter milestone from a few weeks ago, Shueisha collaborated with artists from their Ribon magazine for a series of special illustrations putting new spins on heroines from Eiichiro Oda's series. Along with specialty illustrations for each one, the magazine itself revealed a spread featuring all of the makeovers. Check it out below:

ONE PIECE x Ribon Heroines Illustration Collaboration pic.twitter.com/Rn16EHxO0a — Shonen Jump News - Unofficial (@WSJ_manga) February 2, 2021

The breakdown of One Piece character makeovers is as such:

Charlotte Pudding by Tea Time ni Mahou o Kakete's Kokoro Otomezaka

Yamato by Hatsukoi to Taiyou's Honoka Kinoshita

Princess Shirahoshi by Buggy Go's Minori Kurosaki

Tashigi by Nanairo Kakumei's Mizuka Yuzuhara

Boa Hancock by Scary Lessons's Emi Ishikawa

Nami by Honey Lemon Soda's Mayu Murata

Nico Robin by Stardust Wink's Nana Haruta

Princess Vivi by Sugar Soldier's Mayu Sakai

Reiju Vinsmoke by Haru ni Kiss's Karin Nanakawa

Koala by Doku to Hanamachi's Miya Tashiro

Perona by Kyuuketsuki to Bara Shoujo's Noriko Asaka

One Piece has managed to strike a chord with all kinds of fans, and collaborations like this help to show just how wide reaching of an action series this really is. Its length might seem scary to newcomers, but its length is also why it's managed to introduce so many fan favorites over the years.

What do you think of these Shojo manga makeovers for One Piece's heroines and villains? Which of these characters would make for the best fit in their own Shojo series? Which Shojo manga character would be a good fit for One Piece's world of pirates? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!