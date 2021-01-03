One Piece's 1000th Chapter Trends Globally Upon Its Release
One Piece has been sailing the seas for over 25 years now, but the series is taking a well-deserved break today to celebrate. Eiichiro Oda and his team released the 1000th chapter of One Piece to the delight of millions. As you can imagine, fans have been waiting quite a while for this moment, and the manga is trending globally in honor of its big milestone.
If you head over to Twitter, you will find One Piece trending in the United States as well as the world. Fans from all over woke up early to read chapter 1000 upon its debut. After all, it isn't every day a manga reaches the milestone, and One Piece is uniquely worthy of the major accomplishment.
After all, Oda has turned One Piece into one of the greatest manga to ever be published. The series has almost sold more issues than Batman, and Luffy is a bonafide icon for the shonen genre. The Straw Hats have amassed fans the world over thanks to the One Piece anime, and the manga's current arc has only shown how good Oda is as a storyteller. The Wano Country arc is hard to beat, and thanks to this epic new chapter, the story has taken one step close to turning Luffy into the King of the Pirates.
How are you feeling about One Piece's momentous chapter? Have you checked it out yet? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
Uh... Accurate
prevnext
#OnePiece1000 #onepiece #shonenjump pic.twitter.com/5wkUzFYhv4— OrangeSamuraiD (@OrangeSamuraiD) January 3, 2021
Gimme Gimme
prevnext
Today is a real special day. For all its flaws and weird moments its still my favorite thing ever and my biggest inspiration and its honestly gotten me through a lot of tough times. Thanks for the journy and looking forward to more of it #THANKYOUODA #OnePiece1000— Fae Friend #BLM (@thebootsnake) January 3, 2021
We Made It
prevnext
I’ve been reading One Piece since the very first US issue of Shonen Jump, in 2002! There’s no other work I can honestly say I’ve been continually reading for over _18 years_ but 1000 chapters later, here we are 😭😭😭 #OnePiece1000 https://t.co/qPaZXM0cO6— Dan Harden 🌿 (@dharden) January 3, 2021
Too Good, Too Good
prevnext
LETS GO!!! #OnePiece1000
The entire chapter was banger after banger, but this one scene gave the absolute chills!! If this doesn't say the start of a war then I dont know what does
Starting 2021 with Luffy's proclamation is the sign of a good year 😊 pic.twitter.com/vcAWW9fq0V— Estefy Nie (@NEstefy) January 3, 2021
All the Emotions
prevnext
I went from tears, to joy, to excitement in 19 pages. THE WRITING #OnePiece1000 pic.twitter.com/YBqRciaFLo— Stackiana 🌚 | Social Media Manager/Copywriter (@nyannoire) January 3, 2021
A Million Thanks
prevnext
The only one that matters. Thank you, Oda. Thank you. I knew in my heart and soul that you'd dedicate this special chapter to Luffy. 😭♥️ pic.twitter.com/aEtCpFNn5O— Monkey D. Gizem ☠️ ししし ❤️ LUFFY @ CH. 1000 👑 (@piratequeen_ya) January 3, 2021
Journey of a Lifetime
prevnext
The fans grew up with the characters. This is a genuine journey.#THANKYOUODA #ONEPIECE1000 pic.twitter.com/5wPhTuROaE— Jason Klum (@PokemanZ0N6) January 3, 2021
Then and Now
prevnext
Chapter 1 vs Chapter 1000#OnePiece1000 pic.twitter.com/qapCE1Wbop— One Piece (@ooc__onepiece) January 3, 2021
A Historic Moment
prevnext
23 years in and it's amazing how influential and amazing this series is, it's a surreul experience to see this story unfold to such extent while maintaining such a quality, #THANKYOUODA for creating this masterpiece, I'm lucky to experience this journey to the End.#OnePiece1000 pic.twitter.com/tgB7jOh0vn— Hama Sector #1000Logs (@HamaSector) January 3, 2021
So Long Ago
prev
1000 chapters ago today....#onepiece1000 pic.twitter.com/KM0CxzXPml— 新maddie ✨ マディ @ hxh🔚 (@othatsraspberry) January 3, 2021