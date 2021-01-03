One Piece's 1000th Chapter Trends Globally Upon Its Release

One Piece has been sailing the seas for over 25 years now, but the series is taking a well-deserved break today to celebrate. Eiichiro Oda and his team released the 1000th chapter of One Piece to the delight of millions. As you can imagine, fans have been waiting quite a while for this moment, and the manga is trending globally in honor of its big milestone.

If you head over to Twitter, you will find One Piece trending in the United States as well as the world. Fans from all over woke up early to read chapter 1000 upon its debut. After all, it isn't every day a manga reaches the milestone, and One Piece is uniquely worthy of the major accomplishment.

After all, Oda has turned One Piece into one of the greatest manga to ever be published. The series has almost sold more issues than Batman, and Luffy is a bonafide icon for the shonen genre. The Straw Hats have amassed fans the world over thanks to the One Piece anime, and the manga's current arc has only shown how good Oda is as a storyteller. The Wano Country arc is hard to beat, and thanks to this epic new chapter, the story has taken one step close to turning Luffy into the King of the Pirates.

